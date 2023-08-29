Methionine Market is Booming Globally by 2029 | NOVUS, Sumitomo Chemical, CJ Cheiljedang Corp

The methionine market is experiencing growth as the animal feed industry seeks essential amino acids that promote animal growth, health, and production efficiency. Methionine is a sulfur-containing amino acid considered vital for protein synthesis, immune function, and metabolic processes in animals. The market’s expansion is driven by the demand for balanced diets that optimize livestock and poultry nutrition, leading to improved meat, egg, and milk production. Methionine offers benefits such as improved feed conversion, disease resistance, and overall animal welfare. As global demand for protein-rich diets increases, the methionine market is poised to provide essential nutritional additives that support sustainable and efficient animal husbandry.

Some of the major companies influencing this Methionine market include:

Evonik, Adisseo (Bluestar), NOVUS, Sumitomo Chemical, CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical, Sichuan Hebang,

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation: By Type

Solid Methionine, Liquid Methionine,

Market Segmentation: By Application

Feed, Pharmaceutical, Food, Others,

