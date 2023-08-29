Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Definition

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK) is a clear, colorless liquid organic compound with the chemical formula CH3COCH2CH2CH(CH3)2. It possesses a strong, sweet odor and is highly flammable. MIBK is primarily used as a solvent in various industrial applications, such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and chemical processes. Its properties include high solvency power, low water solubility, and a relatively slow evaporation rate, making it suitable for applications that require controlled drying and excellent solvency for a wide range of substances.

Key Details About the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Price Trend:

In the first quarter of 2023, Methyl Isobutyl Ketone prices in Asia, Europe, and North America showed an upward trend due to supply chain disruptions, low inventories, and increased demand from end-user sectors. However, in the second quarter, prices declined as consumption in downstream industries decreased, leading to an oversupply in the market. Factors such as rising production costs, weak demand, and excess stock levels negatively impacted the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market. The second quarter outlook in all regions was unfavorable, causing a significant drop in prices and contributing to a volatile market environment.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Price Trend:

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK) is a valuable solvent with numerous industrial applications. Its excellent solvency power makes it a key component in paints, coatings, and adhesives, where it helps dissolve resins and binders for improved performance. MIBK is widely used in the production of rubber and plastic materials, as well as in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals, such as pesticides and pharmaceuticals. It also finds use in the extraction and purification of various compounds in chemical processes. Additionally, MIBK serves as a solvent in the printing industry for inks and in the production of perfumes and flavors for the fragrance industry.

Key Players:

Sasol

Dow

Shell plc

Mitsui Chemical, Inc

KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS, INC

