Methyl Methacrylate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) with the chemical formula C5H8O2 is the methyl ester of methacrylic acid that looks like a clear and colourless liquid. It is classed as an organic compound, a monomer and a reactive resin. By nature, it is a flammable, volatile chemical that has a distinct acrid ester-like smell. It has solubility in water and floats in it. Its vapours can irritate the eye and the respiratory system.

Request for Real-Time Methyl Methacrylate Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/methyl-methacrylate-price-trends/pricerequest

The largest exporter of Methyl methacrylate is China, Japan, and South Korea, while its largest importers are India, Vietnam and the United States.

Key Details About the Methyl Methacrylate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Methyl Methacrylate price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Methyl Methacrylate Price chart, including India Methyl Methacrylate price, USA Methyl Methacrylate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Methyl Methacrylate Price Trend:

Methyl Methacrylate is employed as cement in a polymerized form in dentistry and also finds application in ophthalmology and orthopaedic surgery. In addition, it is a reactive resin used in a protective coating, polymethyl methacrylate acrylic plastics, industrial paints, plastic additives, synthetic marble, adhesives and sealants, and bonding cement. Furthermore, it is used to make methyl methacrylate-butadiene-styrene (MBS), polymethyl methacrylate acrylic plastics (PMMA) and a PVC modifier. Also, the compound is employed in casting sheets and other grades like skylights and sidings, in moulding/extrusion powder, glazing, displays, lighting fixtures, bathroom fixtures, advertising signs, building panels, plumbing, and coatings like lacquer, latex paints, and enamel resins.

Key Players:

Arkema

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Dhalop Chemicals

Kuraray Group

Saudi Methacrylates Company (SAMAC)

News & Recent Development

The price for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) on May 31 settled at 10950.0 Yuan/mt.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA