Methyl Salicylate Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Methyl Salicylate (C8H8O3), commonly known as wintergreen oil, is a member of aspirin family, used as a counterirritant that eases body aches or any kind of discomfort. It is a sweet-smelling substance, which is an ester of salicylic acid.

The acidic group of Salicylic acid is esterified with methanol to produce Methyl Salicylate. This derivative of salicylic acid is naturally formed in many plant species, primarily found in wintergreens. It acts as an intermediate to various agrochemical, pharmaceutical and industrial chemicals. Methyl Salicylate is used in healthcare, personal care and medical products.

Request for Real-Time Methyl Salicylate Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/methyl-salicylate-price-trends/pricerequest

The key importing countries of Methyl Salicylate are namely, United States, India and Brazil. On the other hand, the key exporter countries include India, China and France.

Key Details About the Methyl Salicylate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Methyl Salicylate Prices in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Methyl Salicylate Price chart, including India Methyl Salicylate Prices, USA Methyl Salicylate Prices, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Methyl Salicylate Price Trend:

With the growing demand for health care and personal care products, Methyl Salicylate is gaining more priority in the market. The applications of Wintergreen oil can be seen in the pharmaceutical and medical industries. The compound has various health benefits, primarily for muscular relaxation, relief from fever, headache, and much more. It is also included in manufacturing products like shampoo, as it is an excellent supplement for hair scalps and prevents dandruff.

Additionally, Methyl Salicylate is used as an aromatic agent to provide fragrance to several products. It also acts as a flavoring agent in certain items, such as chewing gums, antiseptic materials such as listerine, and other medicines that reliefs muscle or joint pain. The applications are also seen in skin care products, including lotions, moisturizers, and much more.

Key Players:

Berjé Inc

Fleurchem, Inc.

Seqens SAS

Mollhausen S.A.S

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA