Methylamine Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

In the first quarter of 2023, methyl amine prices in the Asia Pacific region declined due to oversupply and reduced demand, as well as falling ammonia feedstock prices and decreased consumer buying potential. The second quarter saw additional challenges with disruptions in the pharmaceutical market and reduced production rates. In Europe, the cleaning and surfactants industry initially drove methyl amine prices up, but the trend reversed in the second quarter due to weak trading activities, high imports, and lower growth in the oil and gas industries affecting consumer confidence. North America experienced a price surge in the first quarter supported by the surfactants industry, but unreasonable feedstock price hikes led to a decline in the second quarter, along with supply chain disruptions and reduced consumer spending.

Definition

Methyl amines are organic compounds that belong to the amine family. They consist of a methyl group (-CH3) attached to an amino group (-NH2). Methyl amines come in three main forms: methylamine (CH3NH2), dimethylamine (CH3)2NH, and trimethylamine (CH3)3N. These compounds are colorless gases or liquids with a distinct and pungent odor. They are highly soluble in water and exhibit basic properties due to the presence of the amino group. Methyl amines are crucial in various industrial applications, including the production of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and surfactants.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Methylamine Price Trend:

Methylamine has several significant industrial uses due to its versatile properties. In the pharmaceutical industry, it serves as a crucial building block in the synthesis of various drugs and medicines. In agrochemicals, it is utilized to produce herbicides and insecticides. Methylamine is also employed in the manufacture of surfactants, which find applications in detergents, soaps, and personal care products. Additionally, it plays a role in the production of specialty chemicals like chelating agents and fuel additives. Methylamine’s importance extends to the manufacturing of dyes, explosives, and rubber accelerators. Its wide range of applications makes it an essential compound in diverse industrial processes.

Key Players:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Celanese

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Balaji Amines

LOTTE Fine Chemical

Anyang Chemical Industry Group

News and recent development:

The 40,000 tonne/year methyl amines factory at India’s Balaji Amines’ Solapur greenfield chemicals project in the western state of Maharashtra is expected to start producing chemicals by March 2024. The company is also constructing a 15,000 tonne/year acetonitrile factory and a 30,000 tonne/year dimethyl formamide facility in addition to the methyl amines and n-butylamines plants.

