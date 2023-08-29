Mild Steel Plate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Mild steel plate is a type of carbon steel which has small quantities of carbon, typically around 0.05% to 0.25% (on the basis of weight). It primarily constitutes iron and carbon, and the higher the content of carbon, the harder and stronger it becomes.

Request for Real-Time Mild Steel Plate Prices:

In case of additional carbon is included in the product, the steel forms cast iron. The steel plate has various properties like being lightweight, malleable, ductile (ductility without breakage or damage), weldable, and machinable in comparison to other carbon and steel, resistant to abrasion, fine surface finish and high level of hardness and energy.

Key Details About the Mild Steel Plate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the mild steel plate price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Mild steel plate Price chart, including India mild steel plate price, USA mild steel plate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Mild Steel Plate Price Trend:

The market for mild steel plate is propelling forward owing to a plethora of properties of the commodity, which makes it a great choice for applications like shaping and welding. Furthermore, the commodity’s main application is in the construction industry, as it is easy to cut, shape, and drill as needed. In addition, they are available in many shapes, sizes, and forms and are employed for bending and rolling.

Other applications of the commodity include its use in making products such as furniture, wire, nails, structural steel, automobiles, decorations, and fencing. Moreover, the broad applications of the product across a wide range of industries, including the oil and gas process, marine industry, nuclear and thermal plant strengthen the mild steel plate market. Further, the chemical and petrochemical industry, food process, seawater application, power generation plant, shipbuilding, pulp, and paper industry adds to the strong hold of the mild steel plate market.

Key Players:

POSCO

Hico Multifin Products Private Limited

Gravita India Ltd

Canada Metal North America Ltd

Jamestown North America

Boliden Group

News & Recent Development

26 May 2023- Prices of domestic steel prices were under pressure at the beginning of FY24 as demand from China dropped.

