Military IoT Market to See Massive Growth by 2029 | AeroVironment, FreeWave Technologies, AT&T Inc. (US)

The military IoT (Internet of Things) market is witnessing growth as defense organizations leverage interconnected devices, sensors, and networks to enhance situational awareness, communication, and operational efficiency. Military IoT involves the integration of smart devices and technologies into defense systems, enabling real-time data collection, analysis, and decision-making. The market’s expansion is driven by the demand for improved battlefield awareness, asset tracking, and predictive maintenance in military operations. Military IoT offers benefits such as enhanced communication, intelligence gathering, and logistics optimization. As defense strategies evolve to incorporate digital technologies, the military IoT market is positioned to provide essential solutions that support modern defense capabilities and safeguard national security.

Honeywell International

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

AeroVironment

FreeWave Technologies

AT&T Inc. (US)

General Atomics (US)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

Textron Systems (US)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

Bombardier (Canada)

SAP SE (Germany)

Forescout Technologies Inc. (US)

General Electric (US)

Military IoT The regional scope of the market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Military IoT Market segmentation : By Type

Wi-Fi, Cellular, Satellite Communication

Military IoT Market Segmentation: By Application

Training & Simulation, Health Monitoring

