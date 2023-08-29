Millets Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Millets or Millet are tiny corn kernels belonging to the grass family Poaceae. There are various kinds of millet, including finger millet, little millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, pearl millet, and sorghum millet. It is less expensive than grains like quinoa and is gluten-free and non-allergenic. It is sweeter than corn and is available in the form of flakes or flour. It can easily absorb the flavour of ingredients when you use it as a dressing or sauce and can also give a fluffy texture to the food, for instance, in mashed potatoes or steamed rice. When roasted, it can also provide a nutty flavour.

The top exporters of Millet are Ukraine, India, the United States, Russia and France, while its largest importers are Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, the United States and Canada.

Key Details About the Millets Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Millets price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Millets Price chart, including India Millets price, USA Millets price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Millets Price Trend:

The popularity of Millet is growing among consumers, which is the main factor driving its market growth. The main characteristics behind its increasing popularity are the various health benefits that can be gained from the food as it is a rich source of dietary fibre and antioxidants proteins. The grain also helps with weight loss, lowering blood sugar levels, boosting immunity helping digestion, lowering cholesterol, working like an antioxidant as well as reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and preventing asthma. Also, as it is a gluten-free and non-allergenic food product, it is suitable for people with the following allergies, which in turn stimulates the market demand.

Key Players:

Cargill India (Cargill, Incorporated)

Bayer AG

Mahyco (Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Limited)

Alta Seeds (Advanta Seeds US)

Allied Seed,

Eastern Colorado Seeds, LLC (ECS)

News & Recent Development

April 14, 2023– The world’s most significant producer and the second largest exporter of Millet, India, has introduced a new campaign for promoting Millet consumption and cultivation.

