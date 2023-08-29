Mining Lubricants Market Size to Reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% | IMARC Group

How Big is the Mining Lubricants Market?

The global mining lubricants market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

What are Mining Lubricants?

Mining lubricants are specialty lubricants that reduce friction and wear between mining equipment. They are applied to both mobile and stationary equipment, such as hydraulic systems, turbines, compressors, gears, pneumatic tools, and mining transmissions. Mineral oil and synthetic lubricants are commonly used in the mining industry due to their high thermal stability, viscosity index, and resistance to corrosion, pressure, and wear. They help improve energy efficiency, dissipate heat, minimize downtime, and increase the lifespan of the equipment. As a result, mining lubricants find extensive applications in various mining operations, including coal, iron ore, bauxite, rare earth minerals, and precious metals across the globe.

Request Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mining-lubricants-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the mining lubricants industry?

The global mining lubricants market is primarily driven by the rising use of advanced mining equipment, including continuous miners, haul trucks, scalers, hydraulic shovels, motor graders, and dragline excavators. Moreover, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are encouraging the use of premium-quality lubricants to extend the operational life of these machines.

In line with this, the advent of new automated lubrication systems that provide automatic and continuous lubrication to machines, reducing wear on bearings and seals, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, numerous product innovations, including the launch of bio-lubricants that are biodegradable, recyclable, and have minimal aquatic toxicity, are contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including improvements in mining infrastructure, rapid expansion in the mining industry, and increasing exploration and drilling activities, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5649&flag=C

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Mineral Oil Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Bio-Based Lubricants

Breakup by Equipment Function:

Engine

Hydraulic

Transmission

Gear

Breakup by Mining Techniques:

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Breakup by Application:

Coal Mining

Bauxite Mining

Iron Ore Mining

Precious Metals Mining

Rare Earth Mineral Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Buy This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5649&method=1

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fuchs Group Holding GmbH, Klüber Lubrication (Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft), PetroChina Company Limited, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Extended Warranty Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2023-2028

Artificial Turf Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Report, 2023-2028

BYOD Security Market Growth, Report, Share Analysis 2023-2028

Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market Size, Share, Global Industry Trends, 2023-2028

Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Business Growth, Report, 2023-2028

Legal Cannabis Market Share, Global Industry Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

Compound Semiconductor Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis 2023-2028

Sodium Silicate Market Size, Share & Trends Report, 2023-2028

Propane Market Size, Share Outlook and Industry Forecast 2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/