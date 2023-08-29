Mobile Handheld Computers Market Set To Grow At A CAGR of 7.7% By 2027 | Cipherlab, Code, Cognex, Datalogic

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Mobile Handheld Computers Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

The Global Mobile Handheld Computers Market report illustrates a detailed picture of the demand for mobile handheld computers in the market for the study period of 2017-2027. The market is forecast to record a revenue of US$ 2,047.29 million by 2027. From the revenue generated in the year 2021, the market recorded growth at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Mobile Handheld Computers Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Argox (SATO)

Bluebird

Cilico

Cipherlab

Code

Cognex

Datalogic

Denso Wave

Honeywell

Microscan

MINDEO

Opticon Sensors

Scandit AG

Touchstar

Wasp Barcode

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Other Prominent Players

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Mobile Handheld Computers Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

By Operating System

iOS

Windows

Android

Linux

Others

By Type

Tablet Personal computers (PCs)

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

Pocket PCs

Others

By Pattern

Web application

Embedded application

Terminal emulation

Remote desktop

Other

By Application

In-store merchandising

Inventory Management

Order Picking

Receiving and Put Away

Quality Control and Safety Inspections

Traceability information Recording

Work History Data Recording

Others

By End-User

Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Arica U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

