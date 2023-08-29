Mobile Money Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom | Orange Money, Epress Union, Socite Generale

The latest study released on the Global Mobile Money Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Mobile Money market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

MTN Group Limited, Orange Money, Epress Union, Socite Generale, GloMo Money

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Mobile Money market is expected to see a growth rate of 24.86% and may see market size of USD 99.21 Million by 2029, currently pegged at USD 26.19 Million.”

Definition:

Mobile money refers to a financial service that allows individuals to conduct various financial transactions using a mobile device, such as a smartphone or feature phone. It enables users to send, receive, store, and manage money electronically, providing a convenient and accessible alternative to traditional banking services. Mobile money typically operates through mobile payment platforms or applications provided by financial institutions, mobile network operators, or third-party service providers. These platforms are linked to the user’s mobile phone number and associated with a mobile money account, which is often tied to a traditional bank account or can function as a standalone digital wallet.

Cameroon Mobile Money Market Breakdown by Application (Money Transfers, Bill Payments, Airtime and Top-Ups, Others) by Type (Person to Person (P2P), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B)) by Location of Payments (Remote Payments, Proximity Payments) and by Mode of Transaction (Mobile Wallets, Card-based Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, QR Code, SMS and STK/USSD Payment, Others)

Global Mobile Money market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Mobile Money market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Mobile Money

-To showcase the development of the Mobile Money market in different parts of the world.

-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Mobile Money market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Mobile Money

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Mobile Money market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Key questions answered

How feasible is Mobile Money market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Mobile Money near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Mobile Money market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

