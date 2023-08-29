Monel Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

In 2023, the prices of Monel in Asia experienced a decline due to weak demand from downstream industries, slow recovery in China post-COVID protocols, and increased production costs. In Europe, Monel prices showed a fluctuating trend influenced by raw material costs and limited inquiries from the aerospace and chemical sectors. A slight price increase was supported by reduced energy production costs and higher raw material consumption, but weak demand countered these factors. Meanwhile, in North America, Monel prices rose due to consistent demand, supply chain improvements, and increased input costs, offsetting initial struggles caused by sluggish demand and poor sales.

Definition

A class of nickel-copper alloys called Monel are renowned for their outstanding corrosion resistance, high strength, and durability. Monel alloys typically consist of 67–80% nickel and 30–33% copper, with trace amounts of iron, manganese, and other metals. These characteristics make Monel excellent for a range of industrial uses, including electrical connectors, chemical processes, oil and gas platforms, naval equipment, and oil and gas platforms. Monel alloys are widely sought after for important applications where corrosion resistance is crucial because they maintain their structural integrity in hostile conditions like seawater, acids, and alkalis.

Key Details About the Monel Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Monel Price Trend:

Due to its outstanding corrosion resistance and great strength, Monel is used in a variety of applications across industries. It is frequently utilized in the marine industry for shipbuilding, propellers, and seawater valves. Monel is useful for machinery handling corrosive compounds in chemical processes. Additionally, it is used for offshore platforms and processing machinery in the oil and gas sector. Monel is used in the aerospace industry for electrical connectors and for sections of aircraft engines due to its electrical conductivity. It is used in medical and food processing industries for biocompatible equipment and handling corrosive elements in food, as well as fasteners for settings that require corrosion resistance.

Key Players:

Arcelor Mittal

Baosteel

JFE Steel Corporation

Special metals corporation

Mangellan metals

Renine Metalloys

News and Recent Development:

Compass Precision Purchases Bergeron Machine: Bergeron Machine, a high-precision Swiss turning machine business, was established in 1948 and produces parts with exceptionally tight tolerances out of a variety of exotic metals, such as Inconel, Monel, and titanium alloys. Mark Kelly and Sidney Kuo, who bought the business in 2008, sold it to Compass. Customers of Bergeron are in the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor end sectors. (Dated: 18 April 2023)

