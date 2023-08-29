Motorcycle Lighting Market 2023 | Industry Growth and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Motorcycle Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“ The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global motorcycle lighting market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the motorcycle lighting market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 12.8 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 26.6 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 12.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is motorcycle lighting?

Motorcycle lighting encompasses a range of illuminating devices designed to enhance visibility for riders in low-light and challenging environments. It includes a variety of lights such as tail lights, turn signals, brake lights, accessory lights, headlights, auxiliary lights, accent lights, and styling lights. Motorcycle lighting employs different light sources such as xenon high-intensity discharge (HID), incandescent, halogen, and light-emitting diode (LED) lamps. These lighting components serve multiple purposes, including indicating the direction of the motorcycle, alerting other drivers and pedestrians, illuminating the road ahead, and improving visibility in adverse weather conditions. By effectively fulfilling these functions, motorcycle lighting plays a crucial role in accident prevention, maintaining safe distances, and enhancing the overall visibility of the vehicle.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the motorcycle lighting industry?

The motorcycle lighting market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing global adoption of two-wheelers, driven by their cost-effectiveness, fuel efficiency, and improved mobility, is fueling market expansion. Additionally, motorcycle lighting is increasingly recognized as an essential component that enhances safety by enabling riders to navigate safely, prevent accidents, and maintain visibility in adverse weather conditions. Furthermore, the growing popularity of LED lighting is propelling market growth due to its superior safety features, lower failure rates, enhanced illumination, consistent beam patterns, and superior performance compared to OEM incandescent lamps. The introduction of adaptive lighting technology, which illuminates dark spots and eliminates dim corners during sharp turns, is also contributing to market growth by enhancing safety and increasing awareness of road hazards. Moreover, the emergence of laser ray technology, characterized by reduced power consumption, brighter white light, longer high beam throw distance, and non-blinding illumination for oncoming drivers, is expected to further drive the motorcycle lighting market in the future.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Halogen Lamps

Discharge Gas Lamps

Incandescent Lamps

Xenon Lamps

Application Insights:

Head Lights

Tail Lights

Turn Signal Lights

Others

Sales Channel Insights:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Fiem Industries Limited

W. Speaker Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Motolight

Osram Licht AG (ams AG)

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

UM Group

UNO Minda

Varroc Group, etc.

