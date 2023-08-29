mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market 2023-2028, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 56.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 66.2 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 2.9% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is mRNA vaccines and therapeutics?

Messenger ribonucleic acid or mRNA vaccines and therapeutics refer to types of vaccines and formulations that use a copy of a molecule, known as messenger RNA, to create an immune response. They are of several types, including self-amplifying, in vivo self-replicating, non-replicating, in vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA, etc. mRNA vaccines and therapeutics combine the desirable immunological properties and are produced in laboratories employing mammalian cells. They trigger virus-detecting immune sensors and build viral antigen proteins within the cells when injected into the body, thereby enhancing the body’s immunity by improving B- and T-cell responses. As a result, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics find extensive utilization in hospitals, clinics, and research organizations across countries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics industry?

The expanding prevalence of diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., is among the key factors driving the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market. In addition to this, the escalating demand for effective medicines and treatments for influenza, Ebola, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), etc., is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing enhancements in the lipid nanoparticle formulations for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA are acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the inflating investments by leading pharmaceutical companies in mRNA technologies that can combine multiple molecules into a therapeutic medicine are further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating research and development (R&D) projects in the field of biotechnology and the growing improvements in healthcare technologies are anticipated to fuel the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Self-amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines

Conventional Non-Amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Bioengineered Vaccine

Gene Therapy

Gene Transcription

Cell Therapy

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

Breakup by Vaccine Manufacturing:

In-House

Out-Sourced

Breakup by Application:

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Gene Editing

Protein Replacement

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

BioNTech SE

CureVac AG

eTheRNA immunotherapies NV

ethris GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio Inc.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer Inc

