Multi-factor Authentication Market – Expansion, Trends Analysis, Size, Top Drivers, Forecast 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global multi-factor authentication market size reached US$ 15.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 40.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during 2023-2028.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) refers to a security protocol that requires users to provide multiple credentials to authenticate their identity to gain access to a system or data. These credentials could involve a password, a hardware token or a smart card, and a biometric characteristic such as a fingerprint. By requiring multiple proof elements, MFA creates a layered defense and makes it difficult for unauthorized individuals to access a target, such as a physical location, computing device, network, or database, thereby significantly enhancing security.

Report Coverage:

Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market Trends:

The significant increase in incidences of cyber threats and data breaches has led organizations to prioritize their security infrastructure, creating substantial demand for MFA solutions and driving market growth. In addition, regulatory bodies across various industries are mandating stringent data security measures, including the use of MFA, which is further fueling the market growth. Moreover, ongoing digital transformation across various industrial verticals and the shift towards cloud-based solutions are propelling the adoption of MFA. Organizations are leveraging MFA to protect their cloud assets from unauthorized access and potential cyber-attacks.

Besides this, the increased proliferation of mobile devices and the emerging trend of remote working and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in corporate settings are impelling the need for robust security solutions such as MFA. Furthermore, the advent of advanced technologies, such as biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI), offering more secure and user-friendly solutions are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

In addition, the widespread adoption of MFA for online banking, online shopping, and other activities that require a higher level of security is positively influencing the market. With the growing product utilization in the corporate setting to protect access to sensitive data and systems is a major driving factor. As more industries, such as financial services, healthcare, and government, are subject to more stringent security regulations, the need for more secure authentication protocols increases, this is impacting the market on the global level. Furthermore, continuous advancements in biometrics technologies along with the advent of cloud-integrated MFA solutions allowing facial recognition, document verification, and remote fingerprint scanning, are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the rising usage of digital payment methods and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Some of the Top Multi-Factor Authentication Companies Operating in the Market are Given Below:

Broadcom, Inc.

HID Global Corporation

Deepnet Security Ltd.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation of America

Okta, Inc.

Ping Identity Corporation

RSA Security LLC

SecureAuth Corporation

SecurEnvoy Limited

Suprema Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Model:

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Four-Factor Authentication

Five-Factor Authentication

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

On-Cloud

Breakup by Application:

Smart Card Authentication

Phone-Based Authentication

Hardware OTP Token Authentication

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking & Finance

Government

Travel & Immigration

Military & Defence

Commercial Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

