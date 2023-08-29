Mustard Oil Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Mustard oil is a commonly used cooking oil, with a pungent and strong taste with a vexing smell. With its strong smell, it is also used for aroma therapeutic treatments. Mustard oil is basically obtained from mustard seeds. There are two types of methods followed for the extraction. The seeds are either pressed, which produces cooking oil containing fatty oils, or is ground while processing it with water and then filtered with distillation method. The latter procedure of oil extraction results in a light pungent smelling oil that is used for giving therapy. It has high benefits on skin.

The key importing countries for Mustard Oils are, Netherlands, the United States and Germany. On the other hand, the key exporter countries include India, Nepal and Ukraine.

Besides being used as a cooking oil, mustard oils also give aroma therapy. It is used in pharmaceutical products and body care products like soaps. It is also used as biodiesel; the seed residues after extraction of mustard oil are used as animal feeder products.

Along with its involvement as edible cooking oil, it is also used in preparing pickles and hair oils. Mustard oil is used as a lubricant for jet engines, food flavoring and has multiple medical benefits. The medicinal usage of mustard oil can be seen in treating inflammatory conditions in arteritis.

Mustard oil reduces the growth of cancer cells and blocks microbial growth around infections. Additionally, it is also used as a face mask and for the treatment of scalp hair. It is highly beneficial for the healthy growth of follicles and for maintaining great skin.

Key Players:

Unilever

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adani Wilmar Limited

Taj Agro Products

Emami Agro Ltd.

K S Oils,

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Ambuja Agro Industries Ltd

Bansal Oil Mill Limited

Date: 6 April 2023– Mustard oil price to fall below MSP:

Moisture lock due to rainfall and cheaper imports of other oils such as soyabean, and sunflower, have dropped the price below the Minimum Support Price for mustard oil.

