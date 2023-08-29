N Butanol Market is Booming Globally by 2029 | Oxea Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastic Group

The n-butanol market is experiencing steady growth as this versatile chemical compound finds applications across various industries. n-Butanol, also known as butyl alcohol, is a four-carbon alcohol that serves as a solvent, intermediate, and raw material in the production of chemicals, plastics, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The market’s expansion is driven by the demand for n-butanol in the manufacturing of consumer goods, industrial products, and energy-related applications. n-Butanol offers benefits such as its ability to dissolve a wide range of substances, making it valuable in formulation and synthesis processes. As industries focus on sustainable production and performance improvements, the n-butanol market is poised to provide essential solutions that contribute to diverse manufacturing processes.

Some of the major companies influencing this N Butanol market include:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

Sasol Limited

Oxochimie

Kyowa Hakko

SABUCO

Perstorp Oxo

Mitsubishi Chemical

PETRONAS Chemicals Group

Optimal Chemicals

LG Chem

Elekeiroz

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

Wanhua

Huachang Chemical

Hualu-Hengsheng

Luxi Chemical

Lihuayi Group

Anqing Shuguang Chemical

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

N Butanol Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of categories such as type, product, and end user. This segmentation makes it possible to provide an accurate description of the market.

N Butanol Market segmentation : By Type

Industrial Grade, Reagent Grade,

N Butanol Market Segmentation: By Application

Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvent, Other,

