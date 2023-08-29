Naphthalene Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

In the first quarter of 2023, the price trend of naphthalene in Asia fluctuated due to uncertain crude oil costs, leading to declining demand. However, in the second quarter, prices surged as supply from the US markets decreased. In Europe, prices remained stagnant in both quarters due to delayed shipments, weak demand, and oversupply issues in the PVC and agrochemical industries. In North America, naphthalene prices declined gradually in both quarters due to weak demand, rising inventories, and falling feedstock prices, forcing traders to reduce profit margins and disrupt trading cycles.

Definition

With the chemical formula C10H8, naphthalene is an aromatic hydrocarbon that is white and crystalline. It sublimes at room temperature, changing from a solid to a gas without changing into a liquid. It has a distinct, pungent smell. Naphthalene is highly flammable and volatile. Although it dissolves effectively in organic solvents, it is only sporadically soluble in water. The substance is frequently present in petroleum and coal tar.

Key Details About the Naphthalene Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Naphthalene Price Trend:

Naphthalene has several industrial uses due to its unique properties. One of its prominent applications is as a key ingredient in moth repellents and insecticides, protecting fabrics and clothing from damage caused by moths and other pests. Naphthalene is also utilized as a raw material in the production of dyes, resins, and plastics, where it imparts specific characteristics and functionalities to the end products. In the chemical industry, it serves as a precursor in the synthesis of various chemicals, including phthalic anhydride and naphthalene sulfonic acids. Moreover, naphthalene finds use in the production of fuels, lubricants, and certain pharmaceuticals, making it an essential compound in various industrial processes.

Key Players:

Rain Carbon Inc

JFE Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Carbotech

Epsilon Carbon Private Limited

