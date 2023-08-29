Naphthenic Acid Market Report 2023: Global Share, Industry, Trends And Growth Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Naphthenic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Naphthenic Acid market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big Is The Naphthenic Acid Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 68.6 Million Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 79.5 Million Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 2.38% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What are Naphthenic Acid?

Naphthenic acid represents an insoluble, light yellowish to dark-colored, and complex compound that is identified as the mixture of carboxylic and a small number of acyclic acids present in sand bitumen or crude oil. It can be categorized into refined and high-purity product variants. These compounds are generally obtained from the caustic extraction of petroleum distillation procedure where the products are removed from refinery streams via caustic washing. They act as surfactants, fuel and lubricating oil additives, thickening and stabilizing agents, etc. Consequently, naphthenic acid finds extensive applications in the manufacturing of paint and ink, wood preservatives, fuel and lubricant additives, rubber additives, etc. The growing need for adequate preservatives to protect various wood products, such as furniture, poles, fences, and other timber surfaces, is primarily driving the naphthenic acid market. In addition to this, the rising product usage with copper salts and zinc naphthenate to protect cellulosic materials from extreme temperatures and decay or humidity is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Don’t Miss Out: Secure Your Competitive Edge by Downloading a Sample Report Copy Today: https://www.imarcgroup.com/naphthenic-acid-market/requestsample

What Are The Growth Prospects And Trends In The Naphthenic Acid Industry?

Moreover, the widespread adoption of naphthenic acid as fuel additives in jet engines and locomotives for enhancing their life is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, it is also used in adhesives, lubricants, sealants, coatings, pesticides, etc., which is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer inclination towards this component as an ideal alternative to phosphate ester in industrial coatings, on account of its anti-scaling properties, and strategic collaborations among key market players are expected to bolster the naphthenic acid market over the forecasted period.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Refined Naphthenic Acid

High-purity Naphthenic Acid

Breakup by Application:

Paint and Ink Driers

Wood Preservatives

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Rubber Additives

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Channel

Distributor

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

Jigchem Universal

Leo Chemo Plast Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA, Merichem Company

Petróleos del Perú

Shenyang Zhang Ming Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

and Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials.

Just Released: Our Latest Market Research Report is Now Available. Explore the Table of Contents (TOC) & List of Figures to Gain Insights into the Industry: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6415&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Related Posts:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/08/33969547/cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-market-size-2023-share-trends-growth-and-report-by-2028

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/08/33969552/linear-alkylbenzene-market-size-2023-global-trends-industry-growth-and-report-outlook-by-2028

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/08/33969550/micro-lending-market-size-2023-industry-share-growth-and-report-trends-by-2028

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/08/33969548/anesthesia-co2-absorbent-market-size-2023-global-share-trends-and-report-outlook-by-2028

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/08/33969553/solar-powered-uav-market-size-2023-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-by-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800