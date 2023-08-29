Natural Gas Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Natural gas is a conventional energy source primarily obtained from the deep layers of the earth’s surface where the dead decaying matter of the organisms is found. The earth’s surface processes the dead matter for millions of years, which naturally formulates Natural gas and is used to produce different types of energy sources.

Natural gas comprises methane, propane, ethane, and other hydrocarbons. It is a combustible gas that is tasteless, colorless, and odorless in nature. Mercaptan is a substance that is added to Natural gas that gives it an egg-like smell to verify any gas leak. It is a mixture of hydrocarbons and is exhaustible in nature. Gas has several applications on a global scale and is mainly utilized by the household and industrial sectors to generate energy.

Request for Real-Time Natural gas Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/natural-gas-price-trends/pricerequest

Peru, the Netherlands, and India are the key importing countries that import Natural gas. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include the United States, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Key Details About the Natural gas Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Natural gas price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Natural Gas Price chart, including India Natural gas price, USA Natural gas price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Natural gas Price Trend:

Natural gas is a fossil fuel with large-scale applications in the household and commercial sectors. It is mainly utilized for large-scale energy generation. The applications of Natural gas and its derivatives are found in various sectors, including agrochemicals, glass, fabrics, paints, and fabrications. It is also used in producing glass, fabrics, pesticides, fertilizers, paints, polymers, and steel on an industrial scale.

Natural gas is a combustible source that can be transported through pipelines and is carried long distances for numerous industrial production processes. The sources are used in household activities which include heating and cooking. Furthermore, it is utilized in hydrogen production on a large scale through gasification. Protein-rich animal fodders are produced using Natural gas. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) are utilized for home heating and plastics or resin production.

Key Players:

Gazprom PAO

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total SA

PetroChina Company Limited

BP Plc

News & Recent Development

Date: June 20, 2023– The US witnesses a price drop-in Natural gas rates of about 4%, as the US dollar strengthens after the release of upbeat macroeconomic housing data, while the US supports the dollar weighing the USD.

