Natural Latex Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Natural Latex is a completely natural liquid latex obtained from rubber trees native to tropical regions. It is turned into a solid when the liquid product is vulcanized. The liquid looks like a milky white solution which is extremely soft and has elasticity. It is composed of nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, phospholipids, and amino acids.

Request for Real-Time Natural Latex Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/natural-latex-price-trends/pricerequest

It is also resistant to physical stressors such as abrasion, fatigue, and wear and tear and has the ability to work under various temperatures. It also displays resistance to alcohol, water, and a few chemicals.

Key Details About the Natural Latex Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Natural Latex price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Natural Latex Price chart, including India Natural Latex price, USA Natural Latex price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Natural Latex Price Trend:

Natural Latex, in a 30%-35% solid state, has great elasticity and can be used to form many by-products like SBR (styrene-butadiene rubber), SBS (styrene-butadiene copolymer) or CR (chloroprene rubber), which are all highly important rubbers with great industrial usage in applications like baby products, the automotive industry etc., which boosts the market growth. The rubber also shows resistance against oil, chemicals, heat and ozone oxidation, and abrasion than natural latex, which makes it ideal for use across a wide range of applications boosting its industrial demand. Also, it is added to consumer goods such as gloves and condoms, which in turn creates market demand.

Key Players:

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Ltd

Halcyon Agri

Southland Rubber Co., Ltd

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Num Rubber & Latex Co., Ltd

Von Bundit Co., Ltd

Firestone Natural Rubber Company

News & Recent Development

13 September 2022- Following a mild recovery from post-pandemic levels, the natural rubber price fell to a 16-month low in the Indian market reaching INR 150 per kg.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA