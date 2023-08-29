Neodymium Oxide Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Neodymium Oxide (Nd2O3) is a rare inorganic chemical compound that comprises neodymium and oxygen atoms arranged in a hexagonal form. It is a blue-grey colored chemical powder that is hygroscopic in nature and is soluble in water. However, the compound is insoluble in acids.

Neodymium Oxide can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and exhibits a slightly red fluorescent color. It gives different colors in different circumstances depending upon the mixtures, temperatures, and lights flashed on it. For example, it may exhibit colors like aqua in glaze bases or lavender that appear to be of different colors under different light sources. It has various applications associated with the glass and ceramics industry.

The key importing countries that import Neodymium Oxides are India, Vietnam, and the United States. On the other hand, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States are the primary exporting countries for the same.

Neodymium Oxide is a rare chemical with several industrial applications but is primarily used in the glass and ceramics industry. The compound is used to color and coat glasses, or glassware, including sunglasses, welding glasses, lasers, enamels, or ceramics materials for ceramic pigments. It is used as an additive for UV-absorbing glasses and as a component used for manufacturing YAG lasers with a wide range of industrial applications.

Moreover, Neodymium Oxide is used in manufacturing products like microphones, loudspeakers, in-ear headphones, dielectrics, computer hard disks, and many more electronic items. It is used as a catalyst in polymerization reactions. The compound is one of the ingredients used in making optical fibres which has utilizations in defence, medical, communicational, broadcasting, and mechanical industries.

Hubei Jusheng

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Qiandong Group

Neostar United

Date: January 13,2023- LKAB, a Swedish iron ore mining company, had announced the discovery of the largest deposit of rare earth elements containing praseodymium or Neodymium Oxides, used in producing specific magnets for electric vehicles.

