Neodymium Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Neodymium is a rare inorganic element that is highly reactive and hence, is not found in a free state. The metal naturally reacts with atmospheric oxygen and easily gets oxidized. It is, thus, necessary to keep the metal element under mineral oils or any other protective atmosphere.

Neodymium is commercially produced from minerals such as monazite and bastnaesites in a solvent extraction process by ion exchange method. It can also be obtained by reducing anhydrous Neodymium chloride, fluoride, and calcium. The melting and boiling points of Neodymium measure around 1021° C and 3074° C, respectively. It is primarily used to manufacture permanent magnets and colored glass materials commercially.

The key importing countries that import Neodymium are India, Vietnam, and the United States. On the other hand, the key exporting countries are China, the United States, and Vietnam.

Key Details About the Neodymium Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Neodymium Price Trend:

Neodymium is a rare element of earth that is highly reactive in nature. The metal has various applications in the commercial market, which primarily includes manufacturing permanent magnets and coloring glass materials. The element is mainly associated with the automobile, electronic, and ceramics industries.

Additionally, it is used in manufacturing other metals such as boron and iron. The Neodymium magnets are highly used for communication, such as satellite communications, radar technology, electronic tracking, remote control telemetry, and countermeasures. In producing solid-state lasers, Neodymium is used by the laser manufacturing industry. The medical and pharmaceutical sectors also used metal for manufacturing MRI machines.

Key Players:

American Elements

Dura Magnetics, Inc.

ABSCO Limited

Umicore N.V.

Reade International Corp

HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd.

