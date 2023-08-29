Niacin Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Niacin or nicotinic acid (C₆H₅NO₂) is a white crystal or crystalline powder which is a water-soluble B vitamin. It has no odour and tastes a little sour. It can be consumed as a supplement, included in foods, and is naturally found in several food products. The two well-known forms of niacin found in meals as well as supplements are nicotinic acid and nicotinamide.

As it is water-soluble, any amount of the vitamin which is not required by the body is excreted naturally. The nutrient is used by more than 400 enzymes in the body as a coenzyme for carrying out several metabolic processes. Its respective molecular weight and density are 123.1094 g/mol and 1.47 g/cm³.

Niacin is widely used in the food and beverage industry due to its role as a superior antioxidant which is driving its market growth. In addition, it is mainly employed to lower harmful free radical levels, which can damage DNA and cells while raising the possibility of developing chronic illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. In addition, it also helps synthesise energy in three stages, including the conversion of carbohydrates to glucose; transforming fats to lipids; and, lastly, it interacts with dietary proteins to form essential brain chemicals such as serotonin, which controls appetite and regulates mood, which in turn furthers the market expansion.

Acros Organics

Charkit Chemical Company LLC

Penta Manufacturing Company

8th May 2023- It has been discovered that niacin, a type of vitamin B3, can prevent weight loss and muscle wasting caused by cancer (cancer cachexia) and the basic mitochondrial alterations in experiments done on mice. This could provide a potential treatment for cancer cachexia in humans.

