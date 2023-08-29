Niacinamide Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Niacinamide (C6H6N2O) is an amide of nicotinic acid, that is a part of vitamin B group. It is a water-soluble amide, which is commonly known as vitamin B3. The compound is also known as nicotinamide, and the aqueous aminolysis of 3-cyanopyridine and rapid crystallization produces it.

Niacinamide is a whitish-color powder found in crystalline form. Its boiling point varies around 150-160 °C. It is primarily involved in skin treatments while dealing with various skin problems. It helps block inflammatory actions under the skin, preventing skin acne.

The key importer countries are the United States, Vietnam, and Indonesia. On the other hand, the key exporter countries are India, China, and the United States.

Industrial Uses Impacting Niacinamide Price Trend:

Niacinamide is a variety of vitamin B3, primarily used for skin treatment. Besides that, it has large-scale applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical industries. It acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and helps in reducing skin inflammation.

Niacinamide helps to improve the deficiency state of vitamin B3 in the body and is essential in related conditions like pellagra. The medical benefits it provides also include treatment of acne, diabetes, cancer, Osteoarthritis, skin discoloration, skin aging, and many more such issues.

Additionally, the following is used in manufacturing cosmetics that contain vitamin B3, such as moisturizers, lotions, face masks, and much more.

Key Players:

Lonza DSM

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Merck KGaA

BASF SE

Foodchem International Corporation

