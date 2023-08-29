Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market – Expansion, Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global nitrogenous fertilizers market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global nitrogenous fertilizers market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 89.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

Nitrogenous fertilizers are a type of plant nutrient that provides essential nitrogen to support plant growth and development. They are vital elements required by plants for various metabolic processes, including the formation of proteins, enzymes, and chlorophyll. These fertilizers are created to supplement the natural nitrogen levels present in the soil, ensuring optimal plant nutrition. They are highly soluble in water, allowing plants to easily absorb nitrogen through their roots. They offer various benefits, such as enhancing plant growth, increasing crop yield, improving leaf and stem development, and promoting vibrant and healthy foliage. Additionally, they play a crucial role in replenishing nitrogen levels in soil, as nitrogen is often depleted due to plant uptake, leaching, and other environmental factors.

Report Coverage:

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for food due to the rapid growth of the population. Moreover, the growing awareness about nutritional balance and soil profile is catalyzing the growth of the market. Apart from this, continual advancements in fertilizer manufacturing technologies, such as the development of slow-release fertilizers and controlled-release fertilizers, which release nitrogen gradually, and aid in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of nitrogenous fertilizers are creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the governments of several countries are offering subsidies and incentives to encourage farmers to use fertilizers and improve agricultural productivity, thus providing a boost to the market. Other factors, including the growing demand for grain-based biofuels and the adoption of precision agriculture, are also influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Dry

Others

Breakup by Type:

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

