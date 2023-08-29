Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global non-lethal weapons market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Non-lethal weapons (NLWs) are intended to incapacitate individuals and equipment while reducing fatalities, permanent injuries to personnel, and damage to property in the targeted area or environment. Some NLWs deliver electric shocks, disperse rapid-hardening foam to limit access to or disable machinery, and spread slippery material to make roads impassable. They are particularly useful in de-escalating situations, as they can have reversible effects, such as physical and psychological effects on the intended targets. As a result, non-lethal weapons are widely adopted for performing military policing activities, such as dispersal, convoy protection, route control, crowd control, prisoner transport, and security or guard duty across the globe.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing unrest among individuals across the globe. In addition, the escalating demand for non-lethal weapons (NLWs) due to their benefits, such as being portable, safe, and cost-effective, and providing security personnel with a legal way of self-defense, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various government sectors are taking the initiative to invest in and support NLWs to safeguard the military and preserve peace which represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of batons, pepper spray, and stun guns, owing to their benefits such as portability, compactness, and economical and legal alternative to self-defense in hazardous situations, is accelerating the product adoption rate. Furthermore, key market players are expanding their product offerings by incorporating advanced technologies such as long-range acoustic devices, enhanced underwater loudhailers, laser interdiction systems, acoustic hailing devices, and modular crowd control munitions, which is creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Gases and Sprays

Grenades

Bullets

Taser Guns

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Chemical

Electroshock

Mechanical and Kinetic

Acoustic/Light

Others

Breakup by End User:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Military

Citizens

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Byrna Technologies Inc.

Combined Systems Inc.

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Corporation

Intelligent Optical Systems Inc.

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

Mace Security International Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nonlethal Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Inc.

Zarc International Inc.

