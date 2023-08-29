North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Forecast 2022 to 2027

North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Report 2023 gives the technical and financial data of the market for the present and the foreseeable future. This report is one of the most thorough and significant additions to the Astute Analytica market research archive. It provides a thorough investigation and analysis of important facets of the world market. The supply and demand scenario, pricing set-up, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all examined in this study as major driving forces behind worldwide North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market expansion.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 202.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 14,077 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 60.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 58.9% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The report gives a thorough analysis of North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

The key players in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market are LG Electronics Inc., Heraeus Holding, Hönle Group, Crystal IS, MEAN WELL, Honle UV America Inc., Seoul Viosys, Halma plc, Nichia Corporation, Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc., HexaTech, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market includes

By Application segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

Germicidal Purification

Air Treatment

Water Treatment

Surface Sterilization

Hospital Sanitization

Biological Agent Detection

Optical Data Storage

Communication

Polymer Curing

By Channel Mode segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

NLOS model (Non-Line of Sight)

LOS model (Line of Sight)

By UVC Light Source segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

DUV LED

DUV laser

DUV gas discharge lamp

By End User segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

Healthcare

Research

Industrial

Residential

Others

By Region segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

