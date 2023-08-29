North America Articulated Robots Market Toward New Horizons Market Size Anticipated to Skyrocket Ahead

North America articulated robots market is projected to grow by 9.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 9817.4 million by 2032 driven by the emerging Industry 4.0 a large scope for AI innovation an increasing adoption of advanced articulated robots to improve the productivity and safety in manufacturing sectors.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 88 figures this 171-page report ?North America Articulated Robots Market 2022-2032 by Subsystem (Hardware Software Services) Robot Type (4-Axis or Less 5-Axis 6-Axis or More) Application Component Payload Industry Vertical and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic balanced and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global articulated robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem Robot Type Application Component Payload Industry Vertical and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aurotek Corp.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on Subsystem

? Hardware

? Software

? Services

Based on Robot Type

? 4-Axis or Less

? 5-Axis

? 6-Axis or More

By Application

? Soldering & Welding

? Material Handling

? Assembling & Disassembling

? Painting & Dispensing

? Milling & Grinding

? Cutting & Processing

? Other Applications

By Component

? Robot Controller Unit

? Robotic Arm

? End Effector

? Drive

? Sensors

? Power Supply

? Motors

? Other Components

By Payload

? <20 KG

? 20-80 KG

? 80-300 KG

? >300 KG

By Industry Vertical

? Automotive

? Electrical & Electronics

? Metal & Machinery

? Chemicals Rubber & Plastics

? Medical & Pharmaceutical

? Food & Agriculture

? Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (thousand units) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the split of each national market by Robot Type Application and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

