North America Cross-Laminated Timber Market Share, Size, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

North America Cross-Laminated Timber Market Trends:

As CLT is largely prefabricated at the manufacturing site, it requires less construction time as compared to traditional construction materials. This, in turn, helps in reducing the overall cost of construction. CLT offers design flexibility, large floor space and strong seismic performance owing to which it has become a preferred construction material amongst the consumers and architects. As a result, the demand for CLT has witnessed an upsurge in the region. The growth of the CLT market in North America has further been stimulated by favourable government policies and development of a standard product code which facilitate its usage in the construction of multi-storey buildings. Some of the factors that restrain the growth of the CLT market include its poor acoustic performance and high maintenance costs.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The market is highly concentrated with the presence of only a handful of major players in the industry. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Nordic Structures

StructureCraft

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

D.R. Johnson Lumber Co.

SmartLam NA

Sterling Lumber

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Educational Institutes

Government/Public Buildings

Commercial Space

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

