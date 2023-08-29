North America Modular Construction Market Size Report 2028

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “North America Modular Construction Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the North America modular construction industry?

The North America modular construction market size reached US$ 25.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.

What is modular construction?

Modular construction is the process of building ceilings, doors, walls, beams, floors, and columns. It assists in improving quality control, ensuring relocation or expansion, reducing construction time, and minimizing waste production. As it is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional construction methods, it is increasingly being adopted across the North American region.

What are the major market drivers in the North America modular construction market?

There is currently a significant rise in the number of infrastructure projects across the North American region. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for prefabricated building structures, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing focus on reducing overall cost and time of construction is also driving the market. Furthermore, leading market players are integrating advanced technologies with prefabrication methods like artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, and building information modeling (BIM). This, along with the growing prevalence of extreme cold weather in the region,is creating a favorable market outlook.

North America Modular Construction Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Building Systems, LLC

ATCO Ltd.

Boxx Modular, Inc. (Black Diamond Group)

Mobile Modular Management Corporation (McGrath RentCorp, Inc.)

Modular Genius, Inc.

Satellite Shelters, Inc.

Triumph Modular Corporation,

Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC

Vesta Modular

Willscot Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, division, sector and material

Breakup by Division:

Permanent Modular Construction (PMC)

Relocatable Buildings (RB)

Breakup by Sector:

Public

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Material:

Wood

Concrete

Steel

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

