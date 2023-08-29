Online Car Buying Market 2023 | Share, Growth and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Online Car Buying Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global online car buying market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the online car buying market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 294.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 563.8 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 11.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is online car buying?

Online car buying is the method of purchasing cars, including hatchbacks, sedans, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), through diverse online platforms. This approach provides numerous benefits such as enhanced pricing transparency and the convenience of shopping from the comfort of one’s home, saving time and effort. Additionally, it grants customers easy access to comprehensive information about vehicle availability, pricing, and other relevant details, empowering them to make informed decisions and complete their purchase. Furthermore, it facilitates the comparison of features among different vehicles, alleviating customer stress in the decision-making process.

. Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-car-buying-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the online car buying industry?

The online car buying market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for the convenience offered by online channels. The rising number of internet users and the ongoing digitalization worldwide are further contributing to the positive market outlook. The emergence of third-party marketplaces that connect dealers and private sellers to buyers for new or pre-owned vehicles is also fueling market growth. Moreover, the continuous advancements in the telecommunication industry and the expanding availability of online car financing options are enhancing the demand for online car buying platforms. These factors collectively contribute to the growth and development of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Others

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Petrol

Diesel

Others

Breakup by Category:

Pre-Owned Vehicle

New Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

Cargurus Inc.

com

com Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Hendrick Automotive Group

Lithia Motors Inc

TrueCar Inc.

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4876&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse Other Reports:

Pet Insurance Industry | Market Report



AI in Healthcare Market Report



Open Source Services Market Report



Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Report



Ethnic Foods Market Report



Pet Insurance Industry | Market Report



AI in Healthcare Market Report



Open Source Services Market Report