Optical Sensor Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2031

The global Optical Sensor Market size was US$ 23.1 billion in 2021. The global optical sensor market is forecast to grow to US$ 49.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Smart devices like smartphones require high security due to the presence of crucial data. In addition to that, the surging demand for fingerprints, pins, and other types of security features will fuel the growth of the optical sensor market during the study period. Smart wearables, such as smartwatches, bands, etc., are also gaining significant traction across the globe. As a result, it will offer ample growth opportunities for the optical sensor market.

The growing adoption of smartphones, combined with the rising disposable income, will boost the growth of the optical sensor market. Furthermore, the market is driven by the promising industrial IoT applications of optical sensors.

The rising applications of optical sensors in the healthcare sector will escalate the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high cost of optical sensors may pose a significant threat to the industry during the forecast period.

Apart from consumer electronics, the product finds wide applications in Industrial, Medical, Biometric, Automotive, and other industries. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the optical sensors market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the use of smartphones as companies adopted work-from-home culture. Due to the pandemic, institutions also started offering online classes, which surged the growth of the global optical sensors market. In addition, the pandemic highly affected the countries like China and India. Thus, the market witnessed ample growth opportunities in these countries.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global optical sensor market. The United States has always been one of the largest contributors to the electronics industry due to the early adoption of advanced technology. Furthermore, smart wearable technology is gaining wide traction in the industry, which will upsurge the demand for optical sensors in the coming years.

Smart TVs are also gaining rapid popularity due to growing disposable income, which is expected to further increase the adoption of optical sensors. Autonomous vehicles are also integrated with optical sensors. As a result, these factors will drive the growth of the optical sensors market.

Competitors in the Market

 ROHM Co. Ltd

 Rockwell Automation Inc.

 Sony Corporation

 ABB

 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

 SICK AG

 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

 Honeywell International Inc.

 On Semiconductor Corporation

 IFM Efector Inc.

 Keyence Corporation

 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

 STMicroelectronics NV

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global optical sensors market segmentation focuses on Type, sensor, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

 Extrinsic Optical Sensor

 Intrinsic Optical Sensor

By Sensor Type Outlook

 Fiber Optic Sensor

 Image Sensor

 Photoelectric Sensor

 Ambient Light and Proximity Sensor

 Other Sensor Types

By Application Outlook

 Industrial

 Medical

 Biometric

 Automotive

 Consumer Electronics

 Other Applications

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

