Organic Dairy Market – Expansion, Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global organic dairy market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global organic dairy market size reached US$ 23.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Organic dairy refers to dairy products that are produced using organic farming practices that prohibit the use of synthetic chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It includes milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and cream that are rich in beneficial nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. Organic dairy is widely used in ice creams, toppings, hot and cold beverages, infant formula, puddings, custards, and dessert fillings. It offers better quality, superior taste, rich and creamy texture, enhanced flavor, and high nutritional content. Organic dairy also has lower levels of potentially harmful substances, such as pesticides and insecticides, which adversely affect human health.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) CAGR Yes (%) Customization Scope 10% Free Customization Major Report Coverage Business Intelligence & Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies- Market Share, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Marketing Strategies, and More Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)

Market Trends:

The escalating health and wellness trend among consumers is one of the factors providing a considerable boost to market growth. Organic dairy is produced using sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices, which ensures the production of high-quality dairy products that are free from artificial additives and residues that negatively impact human health. Furthermore, the implementation of supportive government policies to promote the adoption of organic farming practices and ensure the authenticity and integrity of organic dairy products is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, aggressive promotional and branding activities by producers through social media, television (TV) commercial, and digital marketing is providing an impetus to market growth. Other factors, including growing expenditure capacities of consumers, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and widespread product availability across various online retail stores, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top organic dairy companies being

Some of these key players include:

Arla Foods A.M.B.A

Aurora Organic Dairy

Organic Valley

Horizon Organic

Whole Foods Market

Kroger

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Fluid Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Butter

Cream

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Tetra-packs

Bottles

Cans

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Organic Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Direct Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

