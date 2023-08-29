Organic Pasta Market Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share Forecast by 2029

Organic Pasta Market Report Overview

Maximize Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of Organic Pasta Market to provide a current snapshot of the market to understand its feature in an optimized way. The Organic Pasta market report presents market characteristics in terms of accumulation, segmentation, dominance, and combination traits. The report provides a Organic Pasta market overview by standard topics which are highlighted with customized data according to the necessity. This overview helps in decisions on how to approach the market and understand the context of the Organic Pasta industry.

Organic Pasta Market Value :

Organic Pasta Market size was valued at US$ 756.93 Mn. in 2022 and the total Organic Pasta revenue is expected to grow at 9.7% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 1447.1 Mn.

Organic Pasta Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Competitive landscape section illustrates the growth strategies embraced by suppliers in the Organic Pasta industry. The coverage in this segment offers valuable perspectives at various tiers, enabling stakeholders to stay current with industry trends and engage in the economic dynamics. Within the Organic Pasta market report’s competitive scenario, companies’ activities are categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration & Partnership, Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, as well as Award, Recognition & Expansion.

The accumulated news within the Organic Pasta report equips suppliers with insights into market gaps and competitors’ strengths and weaknesses, thereby offering valuable information to enhance products and services. It presents a clear picture of the supplier’s revenue contribution to the overall Organic Pasta market relative to other players in the field. Furthermore, it sheds light on the performance of players concerning revenue generation and customer base in comparison to their counterparts.

Organic Pasta Market Regional Insights

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: U.K., Germany, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa: GCC, Rest of MEA

Market size and forecast for these regional and country-level markets are presented in this Organic Pasta market report for the period 2020-2029.

Organic Pasta Market Segmentation:

by Source

Rice

Legumes

Buckwheat

Oats

Others

The e-commerce industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the course of the projection year, according to Distribution Channel. The grain-based food industry has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Demand for family flour has increased due to greater home baking. Since more people started eating sandwiches as a regular meal, the supply of bread, buns, and rolls is nearly none.

by Product

Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Fettuccine and Linguine

Filled Pasta

Others

The dry pasta market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the course of the projected period. Due to a residual humidity of 10%, dry pasta has a three-year shelf life and may be sent using any type of courier since it doesn’t need special packaging.

Organic Pasta Market Key Players:

1. Barilla Group

2. Ebro Foods Inc.

3. TreeHouse Foods Inc.

4. George DeLallo Company

5. Dakota Growers Pasta Co.

6. Windmill Organics

7. MXO Global, Inc.

8. Mizkan America, Inc.

9. Seggiano

10. Pastificio Felicetti

11. Pastificio Lucio Garofalo

12. Bionaturae, LLC

13. Pastas Gallo Company

14. General Mills, Inc.

15. Grupo La Moderna

16. RFM Corporation

17. Delverde Industrial Alimentar

19. Nestlé S.A.

Key Questions answered in the Organic Pasta Market Report are:

What is Organic Pasta?

What is the CAGR of the Organic Pasta market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Organic Pasta market size by 2029?

Which segment held the largest Organic Pasta market share in 2022?

What is the competitive scenario of the Organic Pasta market?

What are the main factors driving the growth of the Organic Pasta market?

Which region has the maximum Organic Pasta market share?

Who are the major players in the Organic Pasta market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segment with their sub-segments and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

