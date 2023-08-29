Pen Needles Market Research Report 2023 to 2029 | Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging SpA

In a recently released analysis titled “Pen Needles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029,” Exactitude Consultancy, a reputable market research firm, provided data. The report offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, trends, and growth projections for the global Pen Needles market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Who are the major players in this industry?

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ulticare, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd., Allison Medical, Cambridge Sensors Ltd., Montmed Inc., and Stat Medical Inc, and others.

Important News:

As of May 13, 2022 NovoTwist® 32G 5 mm needles were discontinued. Committed to improving the injection experience, Novo Nordisk offers many other needle options, like NovoFine® Plus—our shortest and thinnest needle that’s designed to make injections more comfortable.

Important information regarding the proper use of Novo Nordisk needles

Refer to your medicine’s website or the instructions that were packaged with your medicine to see full Instructions for Use

Always use a new needle for each injection to help ensure sterility and prevent blocked needles. Do not reuse or share needles with another person. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them

What this report provides?

Market size (historical and forecast), market growth, technological trends, market share, market dynamics, competitive landscape and key players Development trends, competitive landscape analysis, supply side analysis, demand side analysis, year-over-year growth, competitive benchmarking, vendor identification, CMI quadrant, and other significant analysis, as well as development status. Recent market trends and its potential for future growth regional reports that can be customised upon request

How big is the Pen Needles market?

The global pen needles market is expected to grow at a 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.75 billion by 2029 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020.

What exactly does market segmentation cover?

Pen Needles Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Pen Needles Market by Needle Length, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

4MM

5MM

6MM

8MM

10MM

12MM

Pen Needles Market by Therapy, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Insulin

Glucagon Like Peptide-1[Glp-1]

Growth Hormones

Pen Needles Market by Mode Of Purchase, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Retail

Non-Retail

Regional Analysis of the Pen Needles Market

The market development, current market trends, and some research methodologies are all covered in the Pen Needles Industry research report. It draws attention to crucial aspects like product portfolios, software architectures, and production strategies that have a direct impact on the market. Our research shows that even minor changes to a product’s qualities can have a big impact on the previously mentioned criteria.

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy)

Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Asia-Pacific

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc. are all in South America.

Americas (US, Canada, and Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

