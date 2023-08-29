Pen Needles Market Research Report 2023 to 2029 | Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging SpA

In a recently released analysis titled “Pen Needles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029,” Exactitude Consultancy, a reputable market research firm, provided data. The report offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, trends, and growth projections for the global Pen Needles market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
Who are the major players in this industry?
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ulticare, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd., Allison Medical, Cambridge Sensors Ltd., Montmed Inc., and Stat Medical Inc, and others.
Important News:
As of May 13, 2022 NovoTwist® 32G 5 mm needles were discontinued. Committed to improving the injection experience, Novo Nordisk offers many other needle options, like NovoFine® Plus—our shortest and thinnest needle that’s designed to make injections more comfortable.
Important information regarding the proper use of Novo Nordisk needles
Refer to your medicine’s website or the instructions that were packaged with your medicine to see full Instructions for Use
Always use a new needle for each injection to help ensure sterility and prevent blocked needles. Do not reuse or share needles with another person. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them
What this report provides?
- Market size (historical and forecast), market growth, technological trends, market share, market dynamics, competitive landscape and key players
- Development trends, competitive landscape analysis, supply side analysis, demand side analysis, year-over-year growth, competitive benchmarking, vendor identification, CMI quadrant, and other significant analysis, as well as development status.
- Recent market trends and its potential for future growth
- regional reports that can be customised upon request
How big is the Pen Needles market?
The global pen needles market is expected to grow at a 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.75 billion by 2029 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020.
What exactly does market segmentation cover?
Pen Needles Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)
Standard Pen Needles
Safety Pen Needles
Pen Needles Market by Needle Length, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)
4MM
5MM
6MM
8MM
10MM
12MM
Pen Needles Market by Therapy, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)
Insulin
Glucagon Like Peptide-1[Glp-1]
Growth Hormones
Pen Needles Market by Mode Of Purchase, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)
Retail
Non-Retail
Regional Analysis of the Pen Needles Market
The market development, current market trends, and some research methodologies are all covered in the Pen Needles Industry research report. It draws attention to crucial aspects like product portfolios, software architectures, and production strategies that have a direct impact on the market. Our research shows that even minor changes to a product’s qualities can have a big impact on the previously mentioned criteria.
Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy)
Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Asia-Pacific
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc. are all in South America.
Americas (US, Canada, and Mexico)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Table of Content:
1 Study Reporting
1.1 Pen Needles Product
1.2 Key Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Companies Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Pen Needles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
2 Executive Instantaneous
2.1 Global Pen Needles Market Size
2.1.1 Global Pen Needles Revenue
2.1.2 Global Pen Needles Production
2.2 Pen Needles Growth Rate (CAGR)
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio
2.3.2 Key Pen Needles Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Pen Needles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Pen Needles Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Pen Needles Market
2.4 Key Trends for Pen Needles Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Pen Needles Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Pen Needles Production by Regions
4.1 Global Pen Needles Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Pen Needles Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Pen Needles Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Pen Needles Production
4.2.2 United States Pen Needles Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Pen Needles Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Pen Needles Production
4.3.2 Europe Pen Needles Revenue
5 Pen Needles Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Pen Needles Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Consumption by Countries
5.5.1 Central & South America) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Consumption by Country
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Production by Type
6.2 Revenue by Type
6.3 Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Pen Needles Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Pen Needles Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Pen Needles Consumption Market Share by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Pen Needles Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Pen Needles Production Forecast
9.1.2 Global Pen Needles Revenue Forecast
9.2 Pen Needles Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Pen Needles Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Pen Needles Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Pen Needles Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Pen Needles Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Pen Needles Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pen Needles Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Pen Needles Sales Channels
11.2.2 Pen Needles Distributors
11.3 Pen Needles Customers
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
13 Key Findings in the Global Pen Needles Study
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Continue….
