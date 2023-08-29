Penetration Testing Market Size, Trends, Growth Statistics, Share, and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

In addition to the market’s main geographies, market segments, and current industry trends, this study also looks at the market. The in-depth SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis in this study are all designed to help the reader construct business growth strategies skillfully. Strategic recommendations can help established market companies improve their financial standing within the sector.

The global penetration testing market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2021. The global penetration testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity of IoT and rising demand for smartphones is primarily driving the growth of the penetration testing market. Furthermore, the growing number of cloud-based services, application security concerns for businesses, and increasing incidences of cyber-attacks are fueling global penetration testing market demand.

The increasing number of data centers will also contribute to the market growth as penetration testing is an important component to ensure a high level of security in the data center. Moreover, data consumption has increased recently as a result of the increasing adoption of mobile devices, which will drive the market forward.

The Cloud computing platform is gaining wide traction as it provides enterprises and industries with numerous innovative business opportunities and capabilities. Thus, it will also escalate the growth of the global penetration testing market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the pandemic, the demand for global penetration testing increased abruptly. The COVID-19 outbreak surged the penetration of the internet as enterprises started operating in remote mode. Thus, it boosted the growth of the global penetration testing market. Furthermore, the new era of online education and rising inclination towards online entertainment platforms have also contributed to the growth of the global penetration testing market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global penetration testing market, owing to the early adoption of advanced technology and rising focus on developing smart infrastructure. Furthermore, technologies like cloud computing, AI, sentiment analytics, and others are gaining wide traction in this region. Thus, it will propel this penetration testing market forward.

The Asia-Pacific market for penetration testing is expected to grow steadily due to the high internet user base in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for skilled labor in developing economies will contribute to the growth of the penetration testing market. Growing initiatives to boost the adoption of smart technology across all industrial verticals will also contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific penetration testing market during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global penetration testing market segmentation focuses on Offering, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region.

By Offering

 Solution

 Services

By Application Area

 Web Applications

 Mobile Applications

 Network Infrastructure

 Social Engineering

 Cloud

 Others

By Deployment Mode

 Cloud-Based

 On-Premises

By Vertical

 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

 Healthcare

 IT and ITeS

 Telecom

 Retail and Ecommerce

 Manufacturing

 Education

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

