Personal Cloud Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global personal cloud market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global personal cloud market size reached US$ 24.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 68.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.72% during 2023-2028.

A personal cloud is a cloud computing service that is designed for individual use. It provides a secure and convenient way to store and access data, applications, and other resources from anywhere, at any time, using any device with an internet connection. Personal cloud services are becoming increasingly popular due to their ease of use, affordability, and flexibility. Personal cloud services typically include features, such as file storage and synchronization, media streaming, and backup and recovery. Users can store their files, music, photos, and videos in the cloud and access them from any device.

Personal cloud also allows users to stream their media content directly from the cloud, thus eliminating the need to download or transfer files. Personal cloud offers backup and recovery services to protect users’ data in case of loss or corruption.

What are the emerging trends in the personal cloud market?

The shift toward remote work and flexible work arrangements worldwide is facilitating the demand for personal cloud services, which, in turn, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. These services enable users to access their files and collaborate with colleagues from anywhere and at any time. This convenience is driving the demand for personal cloud extensively across the globe, thus driving the market growth.

Moreover, growing concerns about data security and privacy have prompted individuals to seek more control over their personal information. Since personal cloud services offer enhanced security measures and privacy controls, this is contributing to market growth. Personal cloud services eliminate the need for expensive hardware and physical storage devices. By opting for cloud storage, individuals can save costs on purchasing and maintaining physical storage solutions, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Also, personal cloud services simplify data sharing and collaboration among individuals and teams. Users can easily share files, documents, and media with others, thus boosting productivity, which is fueling the market growth. The increasing availability of high-speed internet connections and improved bandwidth has made it easier for individuals to access and utilize personal cloud services thereby, infrastructure development supports market growth.

Personal cloud services provide reliable backup and disaster recovery solutions. Users can easily store and retrieve their data in the event of device failure, loss, or damage, driving the market growth of personal cloud services. Besides this, with the widespread adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) devices, the need for centralized storage and access to data generated by these devices is becoming pivotal. Personal cloud services provide a convenient solution for managing IoT data, thereby favouring the market growth.

Personal cloud services are often designed to be compatible with various operating systems and devices, which enables users to seamlessly access their data across different platforms. This is driving the market toward growth. Other factors, such as growing popularity of multimedia content and rising awareness about the benefits of personal cloud, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Personal Cloud Key Companies:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)

Apple Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc

Box Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc

Dropbox Inc.

Egnyte Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc)

Microsoft Corporation

SpiderOak Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Revenue Type:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Service Providers

Consumers

Breakup by End User:

Individuals

Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

