Plastic Rigid IBC Market 2029 | Greif, Shijiheng, Snyder Industries

The plastic rigid IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) market is experiencing growth as industries seek efficient and safe solutions for storing, transporting, and dispensing bulk liquids and granulated materials. Plastic rigid IBCs are robust containers made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) that offer durability, stackability, and compatibility with a wide range of contents. The market’s expansion is driven by the demand for containers that ensure product integrity, reduce the risk of contamination, and optimize storage space. Plastic rigid IBCs offer benefits such as leak prevention, easy handling, and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional packaging. As industries prioritize logistics efficiency, supply chain optimization, and sustainable packaging, the plastic rigid IBC market is poised to provide essential solutions that contribute to safe and efficient material handling across diverse sectors.

SCHUTZ

Mauser Group

Greif

Shijiheng

Snyder Industries

ZhenJiang JinShan Packing Factory

Time Technoplast Limited

Chuang Xiang

Myers Industries

Hoover Ferguson Group

WERIT

Maschiopack

Pyramid Technoplast

Sotralentz

Sintex

Shanghai Fujiang Plastic Industry Group

Jielin

NOVAX

Plastic Rigid IBC The regional scope of the market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

HDPE Rigid IBC, LLDPE Rigid IBC, LDPE Rigid IBC

Pharmaceutical, Food, Chemical Industries, Others

