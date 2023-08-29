Portable Blenders Market 2023 Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Portable Blenders Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global portables blenders market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the portable blenders market?

Report Attributes Details Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 8% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is portable blenders?

A portable blender is a small handheld kitchen appliance used for blending and mixing various liquids and solid substances. These blenders require a motor and rechargeable batteries to operate, which can be charged through the USB ports of mobile chargers, vehicle chargers, laptops, or computers. Portable blenders are manufactured by using plastic, glass, or steel and are available in various sizes. As compared to traditional blenders, portable blenders can be used on-the-go, are more convenient, economical, and do not require a mains power supply.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-blenders-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the portable blenders industry?

Changing consumer dietary preferences, hectic work schedules, and increasing demand for portable kitchen appliances are primarily driving the market for portable blenders. With growing consumer health consciousness, there is a rising demand for portable blenders for preparing juices, shakes, smoothies, etc. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of co-living trends with shared kitchen spaces has positively influenced the adoption of personal portable blenders that take up minimal space. In the coming years, the emergence of innovative product variants, including remote sensors, pressure regulators, digital display, etc., will continue to drive the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Glass

Steel

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Bella Housewares

BlendJet Inc

Blendtec

Cuisinarts (Conair Corporation)

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc (Nacco Industries Inc.)

Kacsoo

NutriBullet LLC

Richino

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc.)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3389&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Other Reports

https://app.socie.com.br/read-blog/68562_household-cleaners-market-analysis-2023-2028-industry-size-share-trends-and-fore.html

https://www.kuettu.com/read-blog/6301_household-cleaners-market-2023-2028-share-size-growth-top-companies-and-forecast.html

https://www.pittsburghtribune.org/read-blog/41836_household-cleaners-market-report-2023-2028-size-share-industry-analysis-trends-a.html

https://paperpage.in/blogs/261454/Digital-Map-Market-Growth-2023-2028-Industry-Size-Share-Trends

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/