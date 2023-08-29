Protein Supplements Market Share, Size, Growth, Top Companies | Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Protein Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global protein supplements market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the protein supplements market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 22.8 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 36.3 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 7.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is protein supplements?

Protein supplements refer to the essential macronutrient dietary additives, which are derived from various animal and plant-based sources, such as poultry, pea, wheat, dairy, and soybean. They are widely available in bars, powder, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage formats. Protein supplements are a rich source of carbohydrates, fiber, and sodium, which assist in recovering from injury, fueling energy, improving metabolism, and promoting muscle growth. As a result, these additives are extensively consumed by bodybuilders and sports athletes to meet specific nutritional goals.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-supplements-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the protein supplements industry?

The elevating product utilization in sports nutrition and the rising demand for weight management solutions are among the primary factors driving the protein supplements market. Besides this, the growing popularity of gym culture, expanding enrollments, or participation in several fitness activities, including aerobics and yoga, owing to the desire to lead an active and healthy lifestyle, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the shifting inclination of consumers toward clean-label, plant-based protein supplements, on account of the escalating concerns toward animal welfare and the emerging trend of veganism, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of innovative product variants in various flavors and formats, such as ready-to-drink (RTD), powder, bars, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the inflating disposable incomes and the rising consumer expenditure on health and wellness are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, aggressive marketing tactics, including the increasing number of celebrity and sports personality endorsements by brands, are expected to bolster the protein supplements market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Casein

Whey Protein

Egg Protein

Soy Protein

Others

Breakup by Form:

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready to Drink

Others

Breakup by Source:

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

Breakup by Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Customers (DTC)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands)

Glanbia PLC

GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences Inc.

Makers Nutrition LLC

Melaleuca Inc.

Nestlé S.A

Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.)

Weider Global Nutrition LLC

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6005&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Other Reports

https://party.biz/blogs/69008/301238/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draa-s-market-report-2028

https://paperpage.in/blogs/262913/E-Passport-Market-Analysis-2023-2028-Industry-Size-Share-Trends

https://cynochat.com/read-blog/86745_e-passport-market-growth-2023-2028-industry-size-share-trends-and-forecast.html

https://vherso.com/read-blog/97661_e-passport-market-report-2023-2028-size-share-industry-analysis-trends-and-forec.html

https://www.tadalive.com/blog/53823/e-passport-market-2023-2028-share-size-growth-top-companies-and-forecast/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/