Railway System Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Railway System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global railway system market size reached US$ 27.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

A railway system refers to the various services and tools that aid in organizing the infrastructure of rail transportation, including conventional and rapid transits. It is crucial for managing and operating the services pertaining to the movement of trains for passenger and freight purposes, which include metro, subway, cable railway, rail, monorail and elevated railway. It offers speed, comfort and convenience to the users while ensuring optimal safety and security. Consequently, the railways are now incorporating innovative and advanced technologies to their existing infrastructure to streamline functions and improve the overall experience of the users. Several operations, such as high-speed communications, advanced computing on-board and track side, ticketing management, updating arrivals and departures, and cargo handling, are also efficiently performed by the system.

Railway System Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the demand for a convenient means of transportation. The growing population of working professionals and shifting lifestyle preferences have impelled the need for efficient public transportation, including passenger trains and metros. Since railways avoid the on-road congestion while offering high-speed services with protection against weather changes, they are preferred by the majority of the commuters. Moreover, the development of rapid railways with high-speed connectivity and improved comfort and safety, along with the renovation of existing train and metro coaches and related infrastructure, is further creating a positive outlook for the railway system market. Apart from this, manufacturers are engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to integrate the existing railway systems with big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Governments of various countries are also investing in the upgradation of the aging railway infrastructure, thereby influencing the growth of the market. The advent of the smart railway system, consisting of data analytics and modeling, which aids in operational data and effective decision-making, is projected to further drive the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization and increasing application of railway systems in disaster management, are expected to contribute to the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Transit Type:

Conventional

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Electro-Diesel Locomotive

Coaches

Rapid

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Light Rail/Tram

Breakup by System Type:

Auxiliary Power System

Train Information System

Propulsion System

Train Safety System

HVAC System

On-Board Vehicle Control

Breakup by Application:

Freight Transportation

Passenger Transportation

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Alstom

American Equipment Company

Bombardier Inc.

Calamp Corporation

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles

CRRC Corporation Limited

Fuji Electric

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Rotem Company

Ingeteam Power Technology

Medcom

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Škoda Transportation

Strukton Groep N.V.

