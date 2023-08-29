Real Estate Market Overview, Size, Industry Share, Growth, Report 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Real Estate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on real estate market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global real estate market size reached US$ 7,063 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7,954 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% during 2023-2028.

What is Real Estate?

Real estate refers to the property consisting of land, buildings, and natural resources, including air and water, along with the rights and interests associated with them. It encompasses both residential and commercial properties, such as houses, apartments, offices, retail spaces, industrial buildings, and land for development. It plays a fundamental role in society, serving as a crucial asset and investment. Residential real estate provides housing for individuals and families, offering shelter and a place to call home. Real estate transactions involve buying, selling, leasing, or renting properties, and they often involve the services of real estate agents, brokers, and legal professionals. Real estate development involves the construction, renovation, or improvement of properties to meet specific needs or to capitalize on market opportunities.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the real estate industry?

The real estate market is driven by rising population growth and rapid urbanization. As cities expand and populations increase, the need for housing rises. This demand, coupled with changing demographics, such as the rise of single-person households and the aging population, influences the market’s dynamics and presents opportunities for residential real estate development and investment. With a growing focus on climate change and resource conservation, green building practices and energy-efficient properties are gaining prominence. Investors and tenants are showing a preference for environmentally friendly buildings that offer long-term cost savings, healthier indoor environments, and reduced environmental footprints. Furthermore, ongoing innovations such as virtual reality tours, online property listings, and digital transaction platforms have streamlined processes, improved transparency, and enhanced the customer experience.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

American Tower Corporation

Aston Pearl Real Estate Broker

Ayala Land Inc. (Ayala Corporation)

Cbre Group Inc.

Colliers International

Gecina

Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

Prologis Inc.

Reliance Relocation Services

SEGRO plc

Simon Property Group Inc.

Wanda Group (Dalian Hexing Investment Co. Ltd.)

Real Estate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, property, business and mode.

Breakup by Property:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Land

Breakup by Business:

Sales

Rental

Breakup by Mode:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

