Real-Time Bidding Market is Booming Worldwide | Google, WPP, Adobe, Criteo

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Real-Time Bidding Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google (United States), WPP (United Kingdom), Adobe (United States), Criteo (France), Facebook (United States), Smaato (United States), Yandex (Russia), PubMatic (United States), Salesforce (United States), Rubicon Project (United States).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Real-Time Bidding market to witness a CAGR of 22.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Real-Time Bidding Market Breakdown by Application (E-commerce Ads, Travel Ads, Game Ads, Others) by Type (Open Auction, Invited Auction) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Real-Time Bidding market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Billion at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 12.9 Billion.

Real-Time Bidding (RTB) is a digital advertising process that occurs in real-time auctions. It is a programmatic advertising method used to buy and sell ad impressions on websites and mobile apps. In traditional advertising, ad space is typically sold at fixed prices or through negotiations. However, RTB automates the process by allowing advertisers to bid for ad impressions individually, on a per-impression basis.

Major Highlights of the Real-Time Bidding Market report released by HTF MI



Global Real-Time Bidding Market Breakdown by Application (E-commerce Ads, Travel Ads, Game Ads, Others) by Type (Open Auction, Invited Auction) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Real-Time Bidding matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the Real-Time Bidding report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

