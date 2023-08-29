Rechargeable Battery Market – Expansion, Trends Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, Forecast 2023-28

The latest by IMARC Group, titled “Rechargeable Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global rechargeable battery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global rechargeable battery market size reached US$ 109.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 165.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93% during 2023-2028.

A rechargeable battery is an energy-storing device that can be charged again by applying direct current (DC) to its terminals. It consists of an electrolyte, anode, and cathode, which produce a current through an electrochemical reaction. It is widely available in various shapes and sizes and is durable, cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and requires minimal energy to charge. Compared to regular batteries, the rechargeable variant can reverse the chemical reaction by forcing a current in the opposite direction. As a result, it is widely used in consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools, MP3 players, and automobiles, and industrial applications. Some of the commonly used rechargeable batteries include lead-acid, nickel-metal-hydride (NiMH), nickel-cadmium (NiCad), and lithium-ion (Li-ion).

Global Rechargeable Battery Industry Trends:

The increasing demand for consumer electronics among the masses is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development is further fuelling the demand for rechargeable batteries across the globe. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, including the development of flow batteries that provide enhanced efficacy and durability, are providing a thrust to the market. In line with this, various major companies are heavily investing in improving the performance of rechargeable batteries, which is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and urbanization, increasing demand for continuous energy, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by leading players, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Ltd.

Saft Batteries

Samsung SDI

Panasonic Corporation

Apple Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Enfucell Oy

Ultralife Corporation

Cryopak

Blue Spark Technology

NEC Energy Solutions

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead-Acid Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

NiMH Batteries

NiCd Batteries

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

150 – 1000 mAh

1300 – 2700 mAh

3000 – 4000 mAh

4000 – 6000 mAh

6000 – 10000 mAh

More than 10000 mAh

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Automobile Applications

Defence

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

