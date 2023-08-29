Refrigerated Trucks Market Outlook 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Refrigerated Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global refrigerated trucks market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

Refrigerated Trucks Market Overview:

Refrigerated trucks, also referred to as reefers, represent specialized vehicles that are equipped with a refrigeration system for the transportation of temperature-sensitive and perishable goods. They have an insulated body that aids in maintaining a consistent temperature by restricting heat transfer from outside, as well as a ventilation system that facilitates proper air circulation. These trucks are available in varying sizes and loading capacities that can also serve as mobile refrigeration units, allowing for the temporary storage of items in remote locations or during events. Refrigerated trucks are mainly used to transport perishable food products, medical supplies, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals that need a specific temperature range to maintain their quality and safety. In addition to this, these vehicles transport goods directly from the source to the destination, which reduces the requirement for intermediate storage facilities, effectively increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

Refrigerated Trucks Market Trends:

The expanding cold chain logistics sector and the increasing number of food retail services are among the primary factors driving the refrigerated trucks market. In line with this, the rising consumer preference towards chilled, frozen, and processed meals, owing to hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the extensive availability of ready-to-cook snacks, seasonal fruits, and vegetables across several brick-and-mortar and online distribution channels is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the escalating demand for the safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products, including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, clinical trial materials, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of hybrid vehicles with phase change material (PCM) technology offering improved energy efficiency and enhanced operational features is anticipated to propel the refrigerated trucks market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Chereau

Eicher Motors Limited

Hyundai Hong Kong Co. Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Tata Motors Limited

Type Insights:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Tonnage Capacity Insights:

Less Than 10 Tons

10-20 Tons

More Than 20 Tons

Application Insights:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

