The Rising Cost of Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde: Analyzing Price Trends

Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde (C15H20O) is a pale-yellow liquid that adds fragrance to body care products. It is an aldehyde, easily blended with other aromatic substances used in perfumes, soaps, fabric care products, etc. It is found naturally in the chamomile plant. It is insoluble in water but can be blended in oils. The commercial production of this compound is done through the cross-aldol condensation of octanal and benzaldehyde.

The key importing companies for Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde are the United States, India, and Indonesia. On the other hand, the primary exporting countries include India, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Applications of Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde are widely associated with the aromatic or fragrance manufacturing industries. Its sweet-oily, floral smell is used extensively in incense products, including soaps, detergents, candles, perfumes, fabric softeners, etc.

Additionally, the compound is used in body care or personal care products like shampoo, lotions, antiperspirants, foam baths, and other emulsifiers like cleansing liquid, hard surface cleaners, bleach, and much more.

Key Players:

Eternis Fine Chemicals Limited

Emerald Kalama Chemical

LLC

Kao Chemicals

Indukern F&F Ingredients

Natural Advantage

