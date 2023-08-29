Satellite Communication Market Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Size, and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

The global satellite communication market size was US$ 66.1 billion in 2021. The global satellite communication market is forecast to grow to US$ 141.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Small satellites are gaining wide traction as they are widely used for earth observation services across various industries. Moreover, the wide applications of small satellites across the oil and gas, energy, agriculture, and defense sector will contribute to the overall market growth.

SATCOM is increasingly being adopted in order to gather operational data, which would be further used to improve efficiency and discover sustainable ways. Thus, it will benefit the global satellite communication market.

Growing technological advancements, conbined with the rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), will benefit the satellite communication market during the study period.

The growing range of strategic partnerships will also be beneficial for the satellite communication market. For instance, Viasat, Inc. inked a partnership agreement with SKY Brasil with the aim to provide reliable and fast satellite internet across Brazil. Thus, such initiatives will prompt the growth of the global satellite communication market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the satellite communication market due to the rising demand for continuous communication by the defense industry. Further, the region is home to a large number of SATCOM providers, such as Viasat, Inc., Telesat, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific satellite communication market is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the contribution of developing economies like China and Japan. Moreover, the rising use of satellite antennas in IT, telecommunication, IT, etc., will also contribute to the growth of the satellite communication market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the satellite communication market, majorly due to the supply chain disruptions at a global level. Moreover, the end-use industries of satellite communication, such as aviation and maritime, were drastically affected by the pandemic. Thus, it impeded the demand for the satellite communication market during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Competitors in the Market

 SES S.A.

 Viasat, Inc.

 Intelsat

 Telesat

 EchoStar Corporation

 L3 Technologies, Inc.

 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

 SKY Perfect JSAT Group

 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

 Cobham Limited

 Other Prominent Players

The global satellite communication market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Vertical, and region.

Component Outlook

 Equipment

o SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

o SATCOM Antenna

o SATCOM Transceiver

o SATCOM Receiver

o SATCOM Modem/Router

o Others

 Services

Application Outlook

 Asset Tracking/Monitoring

 Airtime

o M2M

o Voice

o Data

 Drones Connectivity

 Data Backup and Recovery

 Navigation and Monitoring

 Tele-medicine

 Broadcasting

 Others

Vertical Outlook

 Energy & Utility

 Government & Defense

o Government

o Emergency Responders

o Defense

 Transport & Cargo

o Fleet Management

o Rail services

 Maritime

 Mining and Oil & Gas

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

 Agriculture

 Communication Companies

 Corporates/Enterprises

 Media & Broadcasting

 Events

 Aviation

 Environmental & Monitoring

 Forestry

 Consumer

 Healthcare

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

