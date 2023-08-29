Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market Analysis to 2029 | Century Corporation, Daikin Industries, Eaw Energieanlagenbau Gmbh

The scroll and absorption chillers market is witnessing growth as industries and commercial establishments adopt energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions to meet their cooling and air conditioning needs. Scroll chillers utilize scroll compressors to cool air or water for various applications, while absorption chillers use heat sources such as natural gas or waste heat for the cooling process. The market’s expansion is driven by the demand for efficient and sustainable cooling technologies that reduce energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and comply with regulatory standards. Scroll and absorption chillers offer benefits such as reliable performance, quiet operation, and flexibility in meeting different cooling requirements. As businesses and institutions prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability in their operations, the scroll and absorption chillers market is positioned to provide essential cooling solutions that contribute to environmental preservation and operational cost savings.

Some of the major companies influencing this Scroll and Absorption Chillers market include:

Broad Group

Carrier Corporation

Century Corporation

Daikin Industries

Eaw Energieanlagenbau Gmbh

Hitachi Appliances

Johnson Controls Inc.

Midea Group

Robur Corporation

Shuangliang Eco-energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Thermax

Trane

Yazaki Energy Systems

LG

Bosch

Motivair

Voltas

Blue Star

Gree

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Scroll and Absorption Chillers market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, etc. Segmentation helps provide an accurate description of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Below 100 KW, 100 KW–300 KW, 300 KW–700 KW, Above 700 KW

Market Segmentation: By Application

Commercial, Industrial, Other

