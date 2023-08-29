Smart Agriculture System Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now | John Deere, DeLaval, Trimble

The latest study released on the Global Smart Agriculture System Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Smart Agriculture System market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

John Deere (United States), Trimble Inc. (United States), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), AGCO Corporation (United States), Raven Industries Inc. (United States), Lindsay Corporation (United States), AG Leader Technology (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), CNH Industrial (United States), DICKEY-john Corporation (United States), Sentera LLC (United States)

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Agriculture System market is expected to see a growth rate of 9.7% and may see market size of USD 30.4 Billion by 2029, currently pegged at USD 17.1 Billion.”

Definition:

The “Smart Agriculture System” market refers to the sector of the agricultural industry that involves the integration of advanced technologies, data analytics, and automation solutions to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of agricultural practices. Smart agriculture systems leverage various technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, drones, satellite imagery, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), to collect, analyze, and interpret data from farms in real-time. Sensors placed in fields, on equipment, and in livestock can collect data on factors such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity, crop growth, and livestock health. Advanced analytics and AI algorithms process the collected data to generate insights and predictions that help farmers make informed decisions. Smart agriculture systems enable precision farming techniques by allowing farmers to apply resources (such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides) more accurately based on real-time data.

Major Highlights of the Smart Agriculture System Market report released by HTF MI



Global Smart Agriculture System Market Breakdown by Application (Precision farming, Livestock monitoring, Smart greenhouse, Others) by Type (Hardware, Software, Services) by Farm Size (Large, Medium, Small) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Global Smart Agriculture System market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Smart Agriculture System market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Smart Agriculture System

-To showcase the development of the Smart Agriculture System market in different parts of the world.

-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Smart Agriculture System market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Smart Agriculture System

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Smart Agriculture System market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Agriculture System Market:

Chapter 01 – Smart Agriculture System Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Global Smart Agriculture System Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 05 – Global Smart Agriculture System Market Background

Chapter 06 — Global Smart Agriculture System Market Segmentation

Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Smart Agriculture System Market

Chapter 08 – Global Smart Agriculture System Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 09 – Global Smart Agriculture System Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 11 – Smart Agriculture System Market Research Methodology

Key questions answered

How feasible is Smart Agriculture System market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Smart Agriculture System near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Agriculture System market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

